Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Fabrinet worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

