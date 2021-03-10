Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,399 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

