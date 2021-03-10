Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

