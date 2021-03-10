Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

