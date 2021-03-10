Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.
PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
NYSE PINE opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $20.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.