Altman Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,198.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.