Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Shares of AIF traded down C$0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.10. The company had a trading volume of 198,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,655. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$33.41 and a 1-year high of C$62.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 116.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

