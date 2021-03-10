Ambarella, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

AMBA opened at $109.42 on Monday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

