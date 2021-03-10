Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMBA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,082,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 over the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

