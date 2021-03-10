American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

