American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in February

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the February 11th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIPH stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 8,756,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,642,656. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

American Premium Water Company Profile

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

