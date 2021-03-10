American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in February

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the February 11th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HIPH stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 8,756,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,642,656. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
American Premium Water Company Profile
