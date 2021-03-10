AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.56

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.56 and last traded at $112.81, with a volume of 19914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,493. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

