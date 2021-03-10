Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

