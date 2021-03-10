Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,870. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

