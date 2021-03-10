Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $128.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $130.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $133.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $518.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. 206,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 425.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.