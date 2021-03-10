Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:ETH opened at $27.07 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $681.43 million, a P/E ratio of 180.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

