Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Freshpet reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist increased their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Freshpet by 9.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,935,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.35. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

