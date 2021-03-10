Analysts Expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.25 Million

Analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to announce sales of $400.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. Diodes posted sales of $280.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. 548,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,820. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $810,295.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,056.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,412 shares of company stock worth $14,481,826. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

