Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.50 million. LivaNova posted sales of $242.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

LIVN opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in LivaNova by 23.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in LivaNova by 3.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LivaNova by 102.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in LivaNova by 157.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

