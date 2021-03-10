Analysts Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $499.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will post $499.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.50 million and the highest is $509.00 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $538.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,439,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 38,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

