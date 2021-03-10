Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

