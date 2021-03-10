Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Global Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heritage Global stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

