Analysts Set Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target at $96.80

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $192,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

