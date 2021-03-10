Analyzing Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 1.81% 2.68% 1.83% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pjsc Lukoil and Davide Campari-Milano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 3 0 2.75 Davide Campari-Milano 3 4 3 0 2.00

Pjsc Lukoil currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Risk & Volatility

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Davide Campari-Milano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $123.17 billion 0.48 $9.92 billion N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 6.58 $345.41 million $0.26 45.38

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Davide Campari-Milano on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,044 filling stations in 19 countries. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A., SociÃ©tÃ© en Commandite par Actions.

