ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.