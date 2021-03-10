Aperio Group LLC Buys 15,504 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 877,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 781,570 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

