Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $780.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.