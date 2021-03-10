Aperio Group LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Costamare worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 221,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 30.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 876,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2,170.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 129,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

