Aperio Group LLC Has $701,000 Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 280.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Anderson sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,396. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $72.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

