Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 2.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.23.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $241,629. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

