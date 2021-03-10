Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.7% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit