Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 321,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 660,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $210.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 556,155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

