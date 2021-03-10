AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%.

AQB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 129,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,927. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $470.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.27. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Earnings History for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit