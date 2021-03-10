AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%.

AQB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 129,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,927. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $470.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.27. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.