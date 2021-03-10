Arbutus Biopharma Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

ABUS opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $10,431,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

