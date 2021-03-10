Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 466,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 528,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

