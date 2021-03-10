Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 77,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Comments


