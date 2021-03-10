Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Up 14.2%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s share price shot up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. 490,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 353,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
A number of research firms recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.
The company has a market cap of $159.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
