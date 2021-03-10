Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Up 14.2%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s share price shot up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. 490,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 353,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

The company has a market cap of $159.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

