argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.65.

Shares of ARGX opened at $295.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.32 and its 200-day moving average is $282.35. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in argenx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in argenx by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

