Arion (ARION) Price Up 30.6% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Arion has a market cap of $144,560.89 and $281.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Arion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00501154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00067176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.19 or 0.00533089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075806 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,647,910 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.