ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.58

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $12.17. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 1,877,185 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

