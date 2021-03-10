AS Roma Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.87 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for $7.81 or 0.00013853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $20.87 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.47 or 0.00495812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00067129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00052716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072797 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.32 or 0.00543438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00075641 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

