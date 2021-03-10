Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.27)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5-$70.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.34 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 1,543,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.82.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

