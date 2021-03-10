ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $16.19 on Wednesday, hitting $523.33. 875,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,074. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.57. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

