Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000.

Shares of CII stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

