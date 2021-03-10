Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.