Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 30.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after buying an additional 2,095,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

