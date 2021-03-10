Assetmark Inc. Sells 122 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 743,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,753,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

