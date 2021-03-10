Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $257,000.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

