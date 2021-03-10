Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Astronics by 2,611.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 808,015 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Astronics by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

