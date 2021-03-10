Athelney Trust (ATY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ATY opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.42. The company has a market cap of £4.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.89. Athelney Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.50 ($2.99).

Athelney Trust Company Profile

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

