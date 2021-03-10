Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Trading Up 5.6%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 231,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 473,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.